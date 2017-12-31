Speech to Text for Lincoln consolations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

greene takes on central christian.. 1st quarter.. caleb hamilton.. he's running the offense on the basketball court too.. he drives for the t-birds first score of the game.. later.. hamilton again.. he uses that strength to fight inside for another eastern greene bucket.. ethan helton pulls down a rebound for e-g.. and he goes coast to coast.. helton gives the thunderbirds an early lead.. later.. joel wiemer looking ahead.. and j-w howard goes knock knock knocking down the corner three .. but central christian surges ahead in the 2nd quarter and puts eastern greene away.. the t-birds fall in the 5th place game with a 73-56 loss to central christian. in the 7th place game at the lincoln tourney.. north knox faces off against evansville day school.. 1st quarter.. warriors parker tromly left unmarked and he knocks it down for three.. that ties the game early.. later.. tromly in transition.. hits the defender with a hesitation move at half court and takes it to the hoop.. warriors taking the lead.. but evansville day didn't let them hang around for long.. the eagles roll past north knox in the 7th place game.. warriors fall 71-37. and a big 8 clash down south, between washington