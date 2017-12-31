Speech to Text for Alices win Lincoln tourney

annual mcdonald's holiday hoops tournament.. and what a day it was for the home team. the alices in a semifinal matchup this afternoon.. vincennes lincoln taking on 2-a number 8 howe.. tie ball game in the 3rd.. it's brayden seger who strikes from the corner.. lincoln up three.. next possession .. sam corrona off the deflected pass.. he hits on a wide open look.. alices suddenly up 6.. later in the quarter.. seger passes on the three look.. goes baseline and draws the contact for the hoop and harm.. lincoln rolling in the 2nd half.. 4th quarter now .. corrona again from downtown.. 20 points for the lincoln sharpshooter.. but this game goes to overtime.. seger again.. skipping on the three and taking it to the tin.. a beautiful up an under.. lincoln ahead in o-t.. and hunter hopwood seals it cleans up the blocked shot and lays it in.. vincennes lincoln with a big win in the semifinals of their holiday tournament.. the alices upset 2-a 8th- ranked howe 64-61 in o-t.. vincennes lincoln advances to the championship game.. and the good times roll for the alcies.. they hand 1-a number 4 university it's first loss of the season.. lincoln wins the mcdonald's holiday hoops classic with 54- 50. in the 5th place game at lincoln ..