Speech to Text for Graber Post consolations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in the 3rd place game .. lions facing brownstown central.. loogootee goes to the big man silas bauer.. and the freshman delivers.. he puts up 16 points... 4th quarter.. tie game at 39.. that's when jayden wagoner takes over... lions find him in the post, he banks two off the glass... and loogootee would never trail again. moments later.. wagoner the steal.. he goes the other way for the finish.. wagoner scores 16 as loogootee upsets 3-a, 8th ranked brownstown central 47-42.. the lions bring home a great win and third place title at graber post.. [e6]south knox vs pike central-vo the fifth place game at graber sees south knox and pike central.. nick johnson had a career- high friday and stays hot today.. johnson the corner three.. he pitches in 13.. brandon fickling just a monster down low.. he muscles pike central for this hoop and draws the foul.. fickling added 12 points for south knox .. later.. spartans on the break .. justin fickling this time.. cleans up the glass for the hoop and harm on the putback.. south knox takes fifth place.. spartans pull off a 48-40 win over pike central.. north daviess and clay city meet in the 7th place game.. 3rd quarter.... kirk wagler banks in the 10-footer for the cougars.. they've got a big lead.. corbin crosby tries to shoot clay city back into it, there he is for three of his game-high 18 points.. but wagler just too much for clay city .. the cougar sophomore scores in the post.. he put 16 on the board for north daviess... the cougars take 7th place with a 53-32 win over clay city. at vincennes lincoln.. the alices hosting hosting their