Speech to Text for FW Blackhawk beats Barr-Reeve

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tournaments always have a playoff feel.. but tonight's championship at the graber post buildings classic felt like it could be a 1-a state championship.. top-ranked barr-reeve facing number 5 fort wayne blackhawk in a battle of unbeatens for the graber post title. six-eight big man keegan o'neill goes off glass to tie things at 6 early on.. oneil finishes with 11 points.... devin donaldson hasn't played for blackhawk in the tourney.. until tonight when he hit four triples.. three of those in the second quarter to break this game open.. gabe gladish with the answer for barr-reeve.. fouled on the three for a rare four-point play.. but the vikings down 13 at the break. gladish shooting the lights out for barr-reeve.. he hits another big three to end the 3rd.. 18 points on the night .. but blackhawk has too many weapons.. six- nine freshman caleb furst gets a big block.. you can see why he's being recruited by d1 schools.. jalan mull takes it the other way for the transition hoop... mull is the tournament m- v-p.. he leads fort wayne blackhawk to the graber post classic championship.. the braves hand barr-reeve its first loss of the season.. 68- 48 the final. [e5]loogootee vs brownstown cen-vo loogootee taking on a state-ranked