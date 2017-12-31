Speech to Text for Local hospital takes different approach for weight loss

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

down to not only 20-18 -- but a healtheir lifestyle. that's why one clinic -- in our southern bureau -- is working to help you reach your goal! news 10's garrett brown explains. it seems like everyone's new year resolution is to lose a few pounds by beach season. but for many its not about just looking better, its about trying to get healthier. that's why one southern indiana woman got some help from a new program. dawn cardinal works at good samaritan hospital in vincennes. not only does she help patients, she is one herself. one of her issues was high blood pressure from being over weight. "then they wanted to up my blood pressure medicine again. so at that point i knew i had to do something." that's when she heard about the good samaritan hospitals weight loss clinic. after her first meeting she joined their program. now her health is on the upswing. "i've been in it for eighteen weeks now and i've lost fifty-seven pounds. i'm off both my blood pressure medicines and i feel so much better." the weight loss clinic is something they started up in may of this year. they have helped over 70 patients so far. all with different types of treatments. "we try to tailor weight loss to the patient's needs as far as some more intensive type programs." what sets them apart is their approach. they do a full medical breakdown of your body. from ekg's to blood tests. then they sit down with patients to decide the best course of action for better results. doing their best to help their patients to improve their overall health. "we have some patients who have lost over a hundred pounds. when they hit that scale and they see those numbers start to go down it makes you feel really good." as for cardinal she is still going strong. now looking ahead to 20-18 she hopes others will follow in her footsteps to work toward a healthier future. "its amazing how much weight makes you feel terrible. you just got to try it. you are not going to know until you try it." if you would like to learn more about the good samaritan weight loss clinic go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you. a high-profile