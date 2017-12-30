wx_icon Terre Haute

BOP records show Shahadey's release

According to the Federal Bureau of Prison’s online records, Frank Shahadey has been released from prison.

Posted: Sat Dec 30 15:39:39 PST 2017
Updated: Sat Dec 30 15:39:39 PST 2017
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for BOP records show Shahadey's release

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a former vigo county deputy sheriff is now a free man. according to online records... frank shahadey has been released from prison. you'll remember the f-b-i launched an investigation back in 20-16. shahadey pleaded guilty to taking more than 80-thousand dollars from local schools in a kickback scheme. the plea deal included he serve 16 months in prison and 2 years supervised release. he also has to pay restitution. shahadey was set to be released sunday -- but was released early friday. [b5]first weather-wide toss it looks

