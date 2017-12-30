Speech to Text for Suspects Arrested in Farmersburg Bank Robbery Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

helped them track down two men accused of robbing a farmersburg bank. police arrested 21-year-old steven perry the second and 22-year-old danny pegg on friday. both men are in the sullivan county jail facing felony robbery charges. the sullivan county sheriff's office says the terre haute men are behind the robbery at first financial bank on tuesday. police arrested perry at a home on north 6th street in terre haute. police say perry is believed to be the man who entered the bank and demanded money. officials say he was also wanted out of vigo county for felony escape from the work release program. this is danny pegg. police arrested him at a home on south 25th street in terre haute. police believe pegg was the driver of the getaway car. indiana state police have since seized the vehicle. after pleading guilty to several charges...