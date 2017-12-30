Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today a slight chance to see a few more flurries under a mostly cloudy sky. day time highs only getting to 17 with windy conditions. then tonight, mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the single digits. overnight lows down to 1, but feeling like below zero. tomorrow, partly sunny but colder. day time highs only getting to 11 with wind chills again, staying below zero. the work week will be cold, with almost every day staying below 20 degrees. the internet is changing the way people get tested... and a few more flurries under a mostly cloudy sky. day time highs only getting to 17 with windy conditions. then tonight, mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the single digits. overnight lows down to 1, but feeling like below zero. tomorrow, partly sunny but colder. day time highs only getting to 11 with wind chills again, staying below zero. the work week will be cold, with almost every day staying below 20 degrees. the internet is changing the way few more flurries under a mostly cloudy sky. day time highs only getting to 17 with windy conditions. then tonight, mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the single digits. overnight lows down to 1, but feeling like below zero. tomorrow, partly sunny but colder. day time highs only getting to 11 with wind chills again, staying below zero. the work week will be cold, with almost every day staying below 20 degrees. the internet is changing the way few more flurries under a mostly cloudy sky. day time highs only getting to 17 with windy conditions. then tonight, mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the single digits. overnight lows down to 1, but feeling like below zero. tomorrow, partly sunny but colder. day time highs only getting to 11 with wind chills again, staying below zero. the work week will be cold, with almost every day staying below 20 degrees. the internet is changing the way people get tested... and a few more flurries under a mostly cloudy sky. day time highs only getting to 17 with windy conditions. then tonight, mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the single digits. overnight lows down to 1, but feeling like below zero. tomorrow, partly sunny but colder. day time highs only getting to 11 with wind chills again, staying below zero. the work week will be cold, with almost every day staying below 20 degrees. the internet is changing the way people get tested... and a few tips for losing weight in the new year.