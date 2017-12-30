Speech to Text for Rivet Girls Tourney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

taking place at vincennes university... vincennes rivet is hosting their annual event... the lady patriots were looking to win it for the second year in a row.... the 1a, fourth ranked lady patriots took on evansville memorial in the championship game ... fourth quarter...tia tolbert with the strong drive for vincennes rivet to tie things.... tremendous catch by grace waggoner in traffic...the rivet star covers over the triple team....lady patriots down one... this game wouuld go to overtime....in ot.... wagoner the sweet spin, hoop and foul .....rivet takes a one-point lead... six seconds left.... evansville memorial scores off the in bounds play to take a 61-59 lead... three seconds to go ....rivet goes for the win, its waggoner with a decent look but her running three is short ... great ball game, but rivet comes up short ... evansville memorial wins 61-59 in overtime ..... terre haute south played in the fifth place game at the vincennes rivet tourney against western boone.... gretchen anne etling doing the dirty work inside, she scores on the putback....she had a great game for south today with 18 points ... when you play south the one person you can't leave open is taylor pepperworth.... western boone does and she makes them pay with the 15- footer... taylor was great as always..she once again led the lady braves with 19 points... pepperworth says 1-2-3 .....big day for south .... they win 47- 30..... lady braves picked up a couple of big wins in this tourney to finish in fifth place ... [g7]no 11 iu-vo college hoops, iu wrapped up their nonconference