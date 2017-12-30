Speech to Text for Graber Post Day 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

basketball matchup... thanks to both teams this year playing in the graber post buildings classic, we get that showdown between the rivals.... the lions and vikings squaring off in the semifinals at graber post... first quarter.. hard pass gets loose but isaac wagler wrangles it and drops it in.. vikes up by 2 ... when you're as big as keegan o'neil every one expects you to make the strong move.. but o'neil hits the step-back j.. he had 14 points. barr-reeve piles it on early.. gabe gladish corner three.. vikings led 9-nothing to start the game.. but here come the lions.. cade chezem corner three.. lions making it close .. later in the quarter.. brandon eckerle caught in the lane.. but here comes jayden wagoner to the rescue.. he had 18 points for the lions.. loogootee made this a game.. but for the vikings it's quentin yoder driving baseline and fighting for the hoop.. barr-reeve holds on for the win.. the top team in 1-a stays unbeaten.. vikings win 37-33. they'll face blackhawk christian in the championship tomorrow night.. in the consolation at graber post.. clay city meets south knox.. 3rd quarter.. spartans in transition .. brandon fickling with the finish.. always good when the ball doesn't touch the ground.. sparty up big .. later.. south knox goes inside to the other fickling.. justin with the step back jumper.. adding to that south knox lead.. later.. clay city getting some action.. that's tyler yocum driving into the lane for the bucket.. but this one was all south knox.. zachary welage would score streaking to the tin.. south knox cruises to a win over clay city.. spartans take down the eels 63-50. also in the consolation at graber post, north daviess facing off against pike central... 1st quarter.. kirk wagler strong to the rim.. he converts for the cougars.. his team up 2.. later.. trevor riggins driving in.. he slips the defender and lays it in no problemo.. cougars behind now.. then.. kick out here to trevor wagler .. and he buries the three from the corner .. but the cougars come up short.. pike central beats north daviess 56-38.. the chargers face south knox tomorrow afternoon.. north davies will face clay city.