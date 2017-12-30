Speech to Text for First Financial Consolations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today at the first financial classic.... third place, fifth place and consolation prizes were up for grabs.... the battle for third place comes down to linton and owen valley.. 1st quarter.. o-v's isaac wood was red hot.. look at how far back he is.. wood nearly from the volleyball line keeps the patriots close.. wood had three triples in the quarter. the three ball was working both ways though.. linton's kip fougerousse answers with a long ball of his own.. the miners with five threes in the 1st quarter.. we go second half now.. it's the noah connection.. noah woodward lob to noah clark.. miners pulling away.. still in the 3rd quarter.. sammy robbins posted up.. pulls the jumper.. a big second half from linton gives the miners the third place trophy.. linton takes down owen valley 65-54 in the 5th place game.. terre haute south looking to close the tourney with a win over casey- westfield.. 1st quarter.. deavion washington to craig porter for the and-one.. the braves open on a 7-nothing run.. some hot three-point shooting from logan hawker keeps gets the warriors back in it.. he hits from the corner.. 19 points for hawker.. then washington goes on a tear.. he and porter trade off down the floor.. d with the finish.. braves up 10 at the half.. 3rd quarter.. craig porter just making it look easy. the eurostep through the defense for the up and under bucket.. but casey battles back.. the ball tipped up to luke richards and he makes it a one point game with three seconds to play.. washington at the line.. he misses the free throw.. rebound hawker and he fires from half court .. no good.. terre haute south holds on to win 68-67 .. braves take 5th place in the classic. [f5]no 4 robinson marshall classic-vo the consolation championship game is an illinois showdown between marshall and robinson.. 2nd quarter.. marshall's kyle sanders draws contact and throws it in off the rim.. lions in the hole early.. on the other end.. shots were falling for the maroons.. brayden childress drives and powers through the double for the score.. robinson led by 16 at the half.. 14 in the game for childress.. 3rd quarter.. marshall comes out fast.. wade tharp gets the steal and sets up marcus downs for the easy bucket underneath .. but robinson buckles down late.. walker sandschafer spins and lays it in off the glass.. he had 14 points as well.. the maroons come away with the consolation title.. robinson defeats marshall 66-50 to bring home a trophy.. we're going to take our last timeout, when we come back