Speech to Text for Edgewood wins First Financial Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

classic... one way or another history would be made tonight in the championship game.... could terre haute north be the first school to win this tourney four straight times... or could edgewood continue their cinderella run and bring home their very first classic title .... the mustangs and patriots met in the finals at terre haute north..... cayman hayes with the nice shot fake, he nails the jumper to give terre haute north a five-four advantage ... for the second game in a row...edgewood point guard joe key-dough hits a half court shot to end the first quarter...are you kidding me joe.... richard suggs doing work inside like he always does....the terre haute north senior ties the game at 14 with the reverse .... patriots playing great defense like always ......tate cooper tells the mustangs to get that shot out of here... chayton howard answers for edgewood...he backs his defender down for the and one ... edgewood was up 19-18 ..... third quarter.....nice passing by north... denny zigler drops the floater.....patriots up 26-25..... north couldn't stop chayton howard in the third...he went for 7 points in the quarter ...his corner three, helps the mustangs take a 30-26 lead to the fourth... final qurter....denny zigler knocks down the jumper to get north to within four at 34-30 but that's as close as north would get the rest of the way.... trevor taylor was known for his offense in this tourney but the edgewood freshman can play some defense, hello....what a block ... other end trevor taylor does what trevor taylor does.... one on one, no one in this tourney stopped him.....this kid is going to be so fun to watch in the future... the best player on the floor tonight was chayton howard....the edgewood senior was unstoppable.....he blows by that great north defense for two of his game-high 23 points.... edgewood shocks everyone......the y end terre haute north's classic record 15-game winning streak and knock off the three-time defending tourney champs... edgewood wins their very first classic title, the final 47-33 ...the mustangs said this one was extra special because no gave them a chance this week.... chayton howard of edgewood was named the gary fears most outstanding player of the first financial classic.... the senior was in double figures in all four of the mustangs win this week and he was at his best when it mattered most tonight... howard scored a game-high 23 edgewood was named the gary fears most outstanding player of the first financial classic.... the senior was in double figures in all four of the mustangs win this week and he was at his best when it mattered most tonight... howard scored a game-high 23 points, he hit every huge shot to help the mustangs win the classic.... here is a look at this years first financial classic all- touirney team.... cayman hayes - th north chayton howard - edgewood joe kido - edgewood jalen moore - cloverdale craig porter - th south braden joe kido - edgewood jalen moore - cloverdale craig porter - th south braden kalber - south vermillion luke richards - casey-westfield walker sandschafer - robinson richard suggs - th north trevor taylor - edgewood de'avion washington - th south we still have much more to get to from the first financial classic....