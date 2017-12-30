Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of snow today... but what we did get slowed down traffic in terre haute.. this was the view along third street around 3 this afternoon.. tonighta chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 13. calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. chance of precipitation is 50%. saturdaymostl y cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 8 by 5pm. wind chill values as low as -5. northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. saturday nightmostly cloudy, with a low around 1. wind chill values as low as -11. north northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.