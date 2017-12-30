Speech to Text for Christmas Decoration Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sights of the season... like trees... and lights... at least until the new year. news 10's heather good spoke with experts urging everyone to remain watchful... so holiday cheer doesn't go up in smoke. some say it's bad luck to pack up a christmas tree before the new year... but live trees and decorations pose a real danger if not monitored. by now... the space under the christmas tree is empty... as new toys are enjoyed. but experts warn ... holiday trees and decorations can cause problems heading in to the new year. "if you start seeing a lot of the needles coming off the tree limbs, the tree may be getting older, dieing, and we want to try to probably get those lights off those trees." standup: you'll probably pack up your decorations with care but loudermilk says you should do the same with your lights. "people will wrap them around a tree and then wrap them around their fist when they store them and then use them for four or five years as long as they work when they plug them in." he says... whinding the strands too tight can cause parts inside to break over time. he suggests feeling your lights. if they're warm ... it may be time to throw them out instead of packing them away. and when you are ready to throw out the tree... loudermilk notes a no burn ordinance in the city. "our trash service will take those trees if they're in a trash bag so you may be able to cut them up, put them in a trash bag." another tip... if you've got some cardboard boxes left over from the holiday... experts suggest cutting it up... and recyling it ... so burglars don't see it in your trash. in terre haute, heather good, news 10. you can find recycling information on our website.. just search