7th and Springhill meeting

Posted: Fri Dec 29 19:39:12 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 29 19:39:12 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 7th and Springhill meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of 20--18... vigo county plans to widen "east springhill drive".. that will be from u.s. highway 41 to 7th street.. two contractor's bids were submitted. they were voted on today.. the final project will cost more than 800 thousand dollars.. the plan is to create center turn lanes and ease traffic flow in the area.. "having better drainage and turn lanes for traffic, it'll ease the traffic in the afternoons and be safer." the project should start at the beginning of april 20-18.. it'll finish within 90 days.. people gave the "gift of life" today in

