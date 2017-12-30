wx_icon Terre Haute

Changes to city council

adjustments for the coming year.. each month the council currently holds two meetings. one is a sunshine meeting.. which is strictly fact finding. the other is a regular council meeting. "that's" when the council takes action.. and votes. city council proposed converting the sunshine meeting to a regular one.. . this way voting can take place at both .. it also will allow citizens to speak on items at each meeting. [b10]changes to city council-sot fs "i think people just are being more engaged now and they want to be able have the opportunity to be heard. so this allows us again to be more transparent, to be more efficient for the citizens of terre haute." the council will discuss proposed changes at its next meeting on january third.. it starts at six o clock in the evening .. in the city hall courtroom. a new road project will be coming in spring

