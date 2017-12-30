wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville -1°

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Shelburn gas station burglary

Shelburn gas station burglary

Posted: Fri Dec 29 19:36:11 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 29 19:36:11 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Shelburn gas station burglary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a reported gas station burglary. we talked to a manager at the "sunoco" gas station on the east side of u-s 41 in shelburn. he shared some surveillance video with us. in it... you can see three people in the parking lot. then... a camera on the inside shows one person jumping over the counter!! the manager says "someone" brok a window to get inside the store. he also said the supsects stole beer.. and cigarettes. we've reached out to the sheriff to check the status of this investigation. so far... we haven't received an update. police in clark county, illinois are still looking for a suspect". that's

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It