Speech to Text for Ice Diving training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

safe to walk on them. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10.. patrece dayton has the night off.. first responders train for ice-related accidents.. news 10's garrett brown tagged along for one of those sessions today. imagine standing on a frozen pond or lake when the ice gives away. the countdown for your survival begins as soon as you hit the cold water. "the extreme cold getting your hypothermia, getting lost underneath the ice." a group of officers met friday in vincennes to train. their goal is to prepare themselves to save lives in extreme conditions. "when you go into a rescue situation its more your adrenaline is up so you got to fall back to your training, so you got to get good repetitions in. take your time focus on your safety and understand how to do it." "with the temperatures still below freezing, this gave the indiana state police the opportunity to practice in conditions they are not used to. also different scenarios like saving their fellow man. " one drill involved divers searching for fellow divers who are lost under the ice. with lower temperatures and ice it can be easy to get turned around. another drill was practicing to save those who have fallen through the ice. "it comes down to the minutes. when you hyperthermia sets in and everything can go downhill from there so it's all about minutes to go." these officers say the most important thing to do is stay calm. then... focus on getting yourself on top of the ice.. and out of the water. "if you got something in your pockets like keys, pocket knife of something try to use them to dig your self back up onto the surface and spread your body weight out. obviously its too thin to be out there on but when you spread the body weight out it does help a little bit." it's a small piece of advice that could help your life. in vincennes, garrett brown news 10. if you need to walk onto a patch of ice.. make sure you have someone close by to call 911. pets face danger as the temperatures drop..