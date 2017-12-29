Speech to Text for Dec. 29 Friday Pet Saver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a white rabbit the wabash valley is experiencing a small break from bitter cold conditions today before snow moves in this afternoon. temperatures will climb to the lower 20's before the end of the day but clouds will increase as snow chances rise this afternoon. overnight snow will continue but temperatures will drop into the teens. tomorrow brutal cold conditions make a comeback and highs will stay steady in the teens but wind chills will drop below zero once again. new year's weekend looks particularly cold with lows below zero and highs in the lower teens. that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for watching -- and have experiencing a small break from bitter cold conditions today before snow moves in this afternoon. temperatures will climb to the lower 20's before the end of the day but clouds will increase as snow chances rise this afternoon. overnight snow will continue but temperatures will drop into the teens.