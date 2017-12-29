wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

THFD: Cigarette the cause of overnight house fire

THFD: Cigarette the cause of overnight house fire in North Terre Haute

Posted: Fri Dec 29 09:48:13 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 29 09:48:13 PST 2017
Posted By: Jade Scott

an early morning fire. the fire happened around 12:30 this morning. this is at "57-23" "north erickson street" in north terre haute. "as you can see" -- firefighter found the home fully engulfed. "an officer on scene" reported hearing "ammunition going off" inside the house. the terre haute fire department tells new 10 the fire was started by a cigarette. the homeowner was taken from the scene by ambulance and was treated for smoke inhalation. officials report the home is a total loss. fire investigators in "new york city" are on

