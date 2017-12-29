Speech to Text for THFD: Cigarette the cause of overnight house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

an early morning fire. the fire happened around 12:30 this morning. this is at "57-23" "north erickson street" in north terre haute. "as you can see" -- firefighter found the home fully engulfed. "an officer on scene" reported hearing "ammunition going off" inside the house. the terre haute fire department tells new 10 the fire was started by a cigarette. the homeowner was taken from the scene by ambulance and was treated for smoke inhalation. officials report the home is a total loss. fire investigators in "new york city" are on