Speech to Text for One vehicle accident causes serious damage to utility pole

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a utility pole" friday morning in terre haute. it's "new" for you this midday! the accident happened just before 9 this morning -- just north of "25th and beech streets". when our crew got to the scene -- "a black truck was off the road". the truck hit a utility pole -- "snapping it in half"!! no word yet -- "on what caused this accident". but, police on scene did say-- there were no injuries involved at the time -- no homes in the area had lost power, because of the crash. [b5]erickson st. fire-vo a vigo county home was "destroyed"