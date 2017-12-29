wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Posted: Fri Dec 29 04:35:24 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 29 04:35:24 PST 2017
Posted By: Jade Scott

was destroyed by an early morning fire. the fire was reported just after 12:30 this morning. this is at 57-23 north erickson street in north terre haute. as you can see, firefighters found the home fully engulfed. an officer on scene reported hearing ammunition going off inside the house. at least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance. that person's condition is not known at this time. meanwhile, firefighters in new york

