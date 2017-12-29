wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Northview beats Rox

Knights 77-63

Posted: Thu Dec 28 21:37:22 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 21:37:22 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

star brigham booe turns around and nails the jumper in the defenders face.... booe wears number 24 and he put 24 for northview.. logan white had a nice game for rockville... he gets baseline and beats the double team to score....he had 19 ... jarrett combs is open on the pick and pop ....he finds a treasure at the bottom of the net on the three.... northview run in this years tourney ends with a 77-63 win over rockville... [f11]isu men valpo-vo college hoops....after a rough nonconference

