WV beats RP

Vikes 51-45

Posted: Thu Dec 28 21:36:34 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 21:36:35 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for WV beats RP

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

game today ... collin saylers had a big game for west vigo ....nice take by the west vigo junior, the bank is open today.... he goess of glass and draws the foul. salyers had 18.... jonathon virostko would shoot rp back in this one....his corner three brings the panthers to within three at 48-45 with 16 seconds to go... west vigo would seal this game at the line, caleb hannahs money... west vigo wins 51-45 ...vikings go one and two at the classic.... game one on day three at the classic had northview

