Marshall wins over Shakamak

Lions 54-33.

Posted: Thu Dec 28 21:35:24 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 21:35:24 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

consolation bracket.... lane gilbert finds rylee landry....the shakamak senior finishes the break over a couple of marshall defenders... jesse burdick led marshall with 14..... he drives and beats the third quarter buzzer.... really cool moment late in this game..... marshall senior james strode came in off the bench and knocked down a three.....the lions senior was born with just one hand, that was his first points ever at the classic... marshall moves on to friday, thanks to a 54- 33 win over shakamak.... riverton parke and west vigo took to the floor in the second

