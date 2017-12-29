wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Robinson beats Sullivan

Maroons 52-51.

Posted: Thu Dec 28 21:33:59 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 21:34:00 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Robinson beats Sullivan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ty drake, boom baby..... three of his 21..... robinson down three with just over a minute to go.... maroons ball....chance black with the friendly bounce, robinson down 51-50... same score, under five seconds to go..... robinson going for the win.....walker sandschafer is there for the putback at the buzzer to win it for the maroons... what a finish, robinson wins 52-51 on walker sandschafer's game-winner..... marshall and shakamak met in the consolation bracket.... lane gilbert finds rylee landry....the in the consolation bracket.... lane

