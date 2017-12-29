Speech to Text for South beats Cloverdale

this is how you finish the break....south's craig porter the big time one-handed throw ....hello mister porter..... jalen moore had another big game for cloverdale.....th e senior guard poured in 34.... braves got a big game off the bench from jevan mccoskey....one of his four three's in the game...he led south with 15 points ... braves get back in the win column with a 80-53 win...... great game today in the consolation bracket between casey-westfield and south