South beats Cloverdale

Braves win 80-53.

Posted: Thu Dec 28 21:27:46 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 21:27:47 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for South beats Cloverdale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this is how you finish the break....south's craig porter the big time one-handed throw ....hello mister porter..... jalen moore had another big game for cloverdale.....th e senior guard poured in 34.... braves got a big game off the bench from jevan mccoskey....one of his four three's in the game...he led south with 15 points ... braves get back in the win column with a 80-53 win...... great game today in the consolation bracket between casey-westfield and south

