Speech to Text for Edgewood beats Linton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

downtown....edgewood couldn't of gotten off to a better start, they opened the game on a 12-nothing run .... shot of the tourney came moments later... edgewood guard joe key-dough double- pumps from halfcourt and nails it....are you kdding me... edgewood lead 33-19 at the half.... you know linton had a run in them, here they come....third quarter .....noah woodward cuts the miners deficit to five... later in the quarter .....freshman lincoln hale gets linton to within four at 38-34 ..... but for the second game in a row, freshman trevor taylor seals it for edgewood at the line... how about this edgewood only scores two field goals in the second half, but they still win 47- 35....the mustangs advance on to the championship game of the first financial classic for the first time in school history .... [e6]11 pm mustangs react-sot that does it for the winners bracket at the classic, coming up.... we have all the consolation games from