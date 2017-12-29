Speech to Text for North beats OV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rematch in the first financial wabash valley classic.... but owen valley and edgewood were looking to play spoilers on that parade.... the first semifinal had terre haute north against owen valley.. ov got off to a hot start....stephen atkinson from the top of the key....his three gives ov a 16-11 first quarter lead... cayman hayes answers with a three, north up 18-16 after one quarter.... hayes later drives and finds richards suggs for two of his 16 ...... second quarter north picked up their defensive pressure.... ov made only one field and had just five points in the second quarter....jovon morris the steal and hoop.. north lead 31-21 at the half.... first play of the second half.....tate cooper with the monster alley-oop for north... cooper was the best player for north, he had an awesome game ....he says 1-2-3..... terre haute north wins 59-42.....the patriots win their record 15th straight classic game .....they become the first school to make it to the championship game five years in a row.... and they advanced on tonight because of their defense....they gave up just 26 points to ov over the final three quarters.... [e4]11 pm north react-sot the second semifinal had edgewood against 2a, ninth ranked linton.... chayton howard from ninth ranked linton.... chayton howard from