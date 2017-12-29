Speech to Text for TH South girls beat Evansville Mater Dei

the rivet tourney at vu, taking on evansville mater dei in their second game... taylor pepperworth playing great as always for south...the senior gets the steal and hoop....south up early..... gretchen anne etling with the pass to a cutting pepperworth who finishes....taylo r had a game-high 26 points... second quarter.... lauren england shows off her shooting touch on the jumper for the lady braves... south wins a thriller 44-42 over evansville mater dei...lady braves play tomorrow in the fifth place game against western boone ....