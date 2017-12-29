Speech to Text for Vincennes Rivet girls beat LCC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hoops, vincennes rivet hosting their annual tourney at vu....they opened against lafayette central catholic.... rivet down four in the fourth quarter when megan neihaus banks in a three.... neihaus was feeling it and you could tell with the way the ball was dropping for her ...she gets the shooters bounce.... that ties things at 46 with two minutes to go .... rivet then goes to their star grace wagonner...off the in bounds, she scores and draws the foul....that bucket put the lady patriots ahead for good.... rivet wins a thriller 54-52......they'll play in the championship tomorrow night against evansville memorial .... terre haute south was