Speech to Text for ISU beats Valpo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

season, the indiana state men's basketball team was happy to welcome the mvc schedule and what they called a new season... head coach greg lansing and isu were ready to go at home against valpo, who was making their mvc debut tonight... 1st half, brenton scott gives the sycamores an early lead with the three ball...the senior had 15... key-dar davis finds jordan barnes.....the isu star was feeling it from distance..... one of four three's in the game for barnes... isu up eight..., four mins left in 1st half, freshman clayton hughes gets his first start of his career, drops this three in to give the sycamores a 10 point lead... seven minutes left in the game and barnes takes over...he tickles the twine from downtown...bar nes had a team-high 18 points .... isu stats mvc one and ohh with a 73-64 win over valpo, the sycamores spoil the crusaders mvc debut .... afterwards head coach greg lansing spoke about what this win means moving forward in the mvc... "winning is hard and we haven't been the basketball team that we need to be. we feel like our record should be a little different but dad's in here and as he would say "you are what your record is". we are where we're at because that's what we've deserved. but we're zero zero starting today, we just wanted to go one and oh tonight and we want to go one and oh sunday. working as hard as the guys have worked since they've been back, to feel the reward a little bit, i would say you worked like crazy in practice but the game is the reward. that's the reward...and we got a reward by beating a good basketball team." high school girls