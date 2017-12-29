Speech to Text for Winter skin problems

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

your skin... from winter dryness... news 10's heather good spoke with an emergency room doctor ... she explains... how you're skin healthy. just about everyone deals with dry... even cracking skin this time of year. we asked you how you deal with... and even prevent winter skin problems. then... i spoke with a local doctor about the do's and don'ts... and found many of us could be causing more harm than good. icy... cold... bitter conditons are settling in... the harsh wind... and wet snow can leave skin dry... itchy... and cracking. regional hospital doctor andy mulvey says he deals with the worst kind of winter skin problems... like frostbite. "with high wind conditions, if the temperature is ten degrees like we had the last few days it can happen under thirty minutes." doctor mulvey says patients will notice pale or purple skin... "some of the burning, they're going to feel some pain, maybe pins and needles sensation. then, over time, the areas are going to get numb." he suggests seeking medical attention right away. for less serious cold exposure... it's important to warm the skin... but there are many ways you can go wrong. "when you're re-warming it's very important that you avoid thermal injuries and you avoid flame exposure so going by a fire, hot heating pads, boiling water, that is a no no." he suggests warming your hands under flowing water around a hundred degrees. otherwise you risk burning skin that is already numb from the cold. as far as generally dry and chaffed skin... many of "you" posted about routines ... and products you like... and doctor mulvey says mositurizers can work. "there's like a whole cascade of inflammatory changes that occur with your skin and your tissues and alovera has been shown to be a medicine that can help reduce some of that inflammation." and while lotion and cream can be good ... applying it right before putting on tight gloves and going outside can actually cause heat to escape ... creating more of a problem. drink plenty of water this time of year. doctor mulvey says eight ot ten glasses a day will help keep your body... including your skin... hydrated. experts also suggest wearing dry... loose fitting clothing to stay warm and protect tour skin. turning to the