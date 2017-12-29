Speech to Text for Vermillion County fatal crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

roads and speed on an accident that took one woman's life... we're just getting details into our newsroom about a fatal car crash in vermillion county. it happened earlier today on county road 600 north, just east of county road 100 north. you're looking at a picture from that accident. vermillion county sheriff's deputies say a woman was driving west on county road 600 north. that's when she hit ice and slammed into an abutment. crews had to remove her from her vehicle. they took her to an area hospital where she later died. tonight they're identifying that victim as 36 year old briget klugow . she was from covington. they believe speed played a role in this crash. the bitter cold can cause serious damage to