Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 here's a look at today's weather breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 here's a look at today's weather breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 here's a look at today's weather quiz question. weather quiz question. breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 here's a look at today's weather quiz question. breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 here's a look at today's weather breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 breeze....low 10 tomorrow- cloudy and cold....light snow late afternoon possible...high 23 tomorrow night-light snow possible....low 14 here's a look at today's weather quiz question. the sycamores open conference play