Speech to Text for Off the Beaten Path: Carmelite Nuns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

you ask to believe." sitting high upon allendale hill. "this is where we sleep, where we eat, where we vacation, where we do everything." marked with a belltower stretching toward the heavens. "no matter what we're doing, our hearts are united with the lord." a beautiful monestery the carmelite nuns call home. "once we enter a monastery we remain here for life." 18 sisters here in terre haute with one simple mission. "our primary reason for being here is prayer. to be a witness to the transcendence of god, and to intercede on their behalf, on the people behalf." every day....all day ... devoted to helping our community "sometimes people come and they have great sorrows in there lives and we try to be here just to comfort them." "yo really have to be present to somebody so that you can take their pain and present it to the lord in prayer." it's a life fewer are choosing each day. "i enjoy my family, i enjoy my work, enjoy friendship, and you know all of the wonderful things of the world but there is something greater than all of that." but one the sister's feel is incredibly necessary. "we place the petitions that have been given to us in his hands and he does with them as he knows best and his best is always far better than we could ever imagine." so the next time you're cruising down highway 41 south... take a peak at the house on the hill. "day and night on carmel's height, someone prays for you." and rest assured. in terre haute with chief photojournalis t mike latta. ross rowling news 10. we have a programming note for tomorrow...