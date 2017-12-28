Speech to Text for Camp Kids at Vincennes YMCA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

doing. with recent weather reaching below freezing temperatures it's hard for kids to stay active. that's why one well known organization has a program that not only helps kidsbut also their parents. elle stobel is a fourth grader at flaget elementary school. but for the past four years she has been coming to the ymca in vincennes during her winter breaks "i was kind of scared and nervous at first whenever i came here but i started making new friends and i really enjoyed doing that." she attends their "all day care." it's a program they have been putting on for more than 10 years. they aim to help kids in the vincennes area during winter break stay active.while also accomplishing another goal. "one of the pieces of our mission is we provide a need for the community and this is a need the community is needing." that is helping busy parents in need. even though it is winter break for many of these kids their parents don't get a break. this program allows them to keep working to support their family. at the same time their children get to stay active. "basically the whole idea is to make sure the parents have a place for their kids to go and that they are going to be supervised. also having activities going on all day for them. they swim everyday, we get to play in our gymnastic center everyday. and we have activities in our gym going on." for the ymca its a way to help the community with a public service. but for these kids it's more. "i hope it will continue to grow for more kids to come and its just fun to be here. just to make friends and just have fun." if you would like to learn more about the "all day care" program "or" the vincennes ymca go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you. kids can also find a