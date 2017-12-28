Speech to Text for Vincennes Flu Alert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

precautions against the flu. good samaritan hospital says it has seen an increase of patients with flu-symptoms. the hospital is in vincennes, indiana. hospital officials want to keep patients and staff safe. so... hospital officials ask people with flu symptoms not visit the hospital. they also request children under the age of 16 not visit. if they must... they will have to wear a mask. union hospital in terre haute is also putting restrictions into place. those include no visitors with flu-like symptoms.. and.. no visitors under age 18. [b11]kids camp at vincennes ymca-opn frnt pkg winter break is half way over for many kids in the valley. but some are staying active with a little help from a local organization. news 10s garrett brown went to vincennes to see what they are