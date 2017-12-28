wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Petland dog theft update

Posted: Thu Dec 28 15:36:51 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 15:36:51 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of stealing a dog from a local store. petland officials tell us -- a person left with "this" dalmatian -- last night. we can now tell you the dog has been found. officials identified it through a chip. terre haute police report the suspect seen in these surveillance pictures was located in hendricks county. we're told animal control has since taken the dog. store employees say they're happy the dog is safe.. change is ahead for

