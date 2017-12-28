wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Alice Oswald update

Posted: Thu Dec 28 15:35:47 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 15:35:48 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Alice Oswald update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight. they're looking for a woman who went missing more than a month ago. we've told you about alice anita oswald. police issued a silver alert for her back in november. a suspicious fire destroyed her home... after her family reported her missing. police have performed several searches.. but they are still looking for substantial leads. they believe "police" are also searching for her missing "maroon 20-14 honda c-r-v". police are offering a "5"- thousand reward. it's in hopes that someone will come forward with information on her whereabouts. [b7]oswald update-sot fs "luckily there's been

