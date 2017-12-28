Speech to Text for Bobby Coons arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

damaging a squad car. police say, this man, "bobby coons" and his wife had been arguing. they found his wife, with marks and bruises. the victim told police, he had beaten her with a wooden stick. she also said he also attempted to choke her. officers reported coons damaged a squad car during his ride to the jail. then... police say coons threatened to kill them when he gets out of jail. terre haute police still need your help...