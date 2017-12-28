Speech to Text for Trooper hit in Vermillion County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this morning. police say it happened in vermillion county just before 10. a state trooper was responding to a serious crash with his lights and sirens on. police say an s-u-v turned into the side of the police charger. the police car then hit a pole. both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. police haven't yet issued any citations. [b5]bobby coons arrested-otsr mug police say a terre haute man threatened officers... while