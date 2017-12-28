wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Wabash Valley Winter Bridal Society Show

Posted: Thu Dec 28 05:10:52 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 28 05:10:52 PST 2017
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Winter Bridal Society Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

talk about the wabash valley winter bridal society show. it's taking place january 6th and 7th at saint mary of- the-woods college. it's gives brides to be an opportunity to meet up with vendors that can help with wedding planning. 48 vendors will be on site. you can participate from 10 am until 2 pm on saturday. on sunday the event is from 12 pm through 3 pm. tickets are 10 dollars in advance and 15at the door. for more information, you can visit wabashvalleybridalsoci ety.com

