Economic growth for Terre Haute in 2017

we are taking a look back. it's been a year of "transformation" for terre haute. news 10's kiley thomas discovered -- recent projects are creating a new name for the city. she's live to explain. ///////////// "20-17" is the year for downtow development! this year new apartment complexes like "highland quarters" opened their doors! and with that -- brings national businesses like insonomia cookies here! the chamber of commerce took over all operations for downtown terre haute this year. small businesses like "campbell creek" are now calling downtown home. along with "hundreds" of new spaces for college students and community members to live. some of these big projects are now having a ripple effect! "it's something that's been building for several years- but i'd say the primary influx and traffic and interest has really happened over the course of 12 months and i think we'll continue to see that go strong into 2018" one need -- that many of you at home are suggesting -- is