Speech to Text for Robinson beats Rockville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rockville's hunter michalic the great hesitation move, then explodes to the rim ....rox down six in the third quarter..... chance black with a beautiful back door pass to walker sandschafer for a robinson bucket.... sandschafter led the maroons with 26 points ... nice take by the maroons chance black .....no one stops him so he goes in for two .....he had 22 points ... robinson wins 66-55 ....the maroons snap their six-game losing streak..... [f11]barr reeve south knox the first financial wabash valley classic