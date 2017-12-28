wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

Shakamak beats West Vigo

Lakers win 52-35

Posted: Wed Dec 27 21:09:57 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 27 21:09:58 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Shakamak beats West Vigo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

finds his big man drew crane down low for a shakamak hoop, lakers up six in the fourth ... dane andrews tries to shoot west vigo back in it with the corner three..... gilbert was just to much for west vigo to handle....the shakamak senior hits the mid-ranger jumper...he scored a game- high 28 points... behind gilbert's big game, lakers pull away in the fourth to win 52-35...... [f10]11 pm marshall rp another consolatoin game had marshall

