wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

wx_icon Robinson 20°

wx_icon Zionsville 14°

wx_icon Rockville 18°

wx_icon Casey 18°

wx_icon Brazil 18°

wx_icon Marshall 18°

Clear

Brownstown Central beats North Daviess

Cougars fall 42-29

Posted: Wed Dec 27 21:05:41 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 27 21:05:42 PST 2017
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Brownstown Central beats North Daviess

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ranked brownstown central... cougars on the fast break and this is how you finish...hello jalen knepp.....nice one handed dunk.... north daviess up three .. nice ball movement by the cougars leads it to the post and shom berry for a lay in... berry had 12... berry was also sharing the rock....he finds knepp who connects on the "j".... north daviess gave them a game, but brownstown central shows why they are ranked winning 42-29 .... tonight mostly cloudy, with a low

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It