Speech to Text for Linton beats Cloverdale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the winner between cloverdale and linton ... jalen moore with the and one...the cloverdale star had 25 ....he help the clovers build a 30-19 halftime lead... second half here comes the 2a, ninth ranked miners...noah woodward from downtown in the third quarter... fourth quarter.... linton takes a three-point lead on the evan slover assist to silas robbins.... robbins had a team-high 13 points... less than 10 seconds to go....cloverdale down three with the ball....they try to tie it but parker watts three is off... jalen moore had fouled out, that's why he didn't take the shot.. linton rallies to win 52-47....it wasn't pretty but head coach joey hart will take the win... the second quarterfinal matchup was a david versus