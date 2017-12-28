Speech to Text for Loogootee beats Clay City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and clay city.. jayden wagoner bang, he's good on the corner three....he had a game-high 24 points ...lions up one.. bailey dearwester converting good defense into easy offense, the steal and hoop...loogoote up five... corbin crosby trying to keep clay city in it....he splashes home the three... establisher: starting lineups loogootee win 57-39 ....lions get their rival barr-reeve on friday... north daviess with a tough one taking on 3a, 8th