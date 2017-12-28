Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve beats South Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

isn't the only holiday boys basketball tourney taking place in the area... the annual graber post buildings classic got underway today, the field at north daviess is once again loaded this year.... 1a, top ranked barr-reeve took on south knox.. keegan o'neil gets the rock in the low post and does his thing, easy two for barr- reeve... south knox has an answer....it comes from justin fickling ....nice defense by fickling for the steal and he goes the other way...spartans down one... o'neil with nice vision for a big man ....he passes baseline to gabe gladish.... this kid hasn't missed much this season... barr-reeve up five... barr- reeve freshman brycen graber breaks the defenders ankles ...lobs to o'neil who finishes... the top ranked vikings win 51-41.... barr-reeve stays perfect on the season ... next up for barr-reeve was the winner between loogootee